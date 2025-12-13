Tatted Up Holly Begs For Peace After Ja Rule Attacks 50 Cent Over Hypocrisy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tatted Up Holly asks for privacy as her 2015 abuse allegations against 50 Cent resurface as his feud with Ja Rule explodes.

Tatted Up Holly issued a public statement asking for distance from renewed online discussions about her past allegations against 50 Cent.

The model’s 2015 abuse claims have resurfaced as critics question 50 Cent’s credibility following his Netflix documentary about Diddy, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

“With everything resurfacing online, I want to make a brief statement,” Holly wrote. “What happened in my past was my experience and I’ve healed and grown from it.”

She emphasized her desire to stay out of feuds and focus on her future and daughter. The renewed attention stems from Holly’s original 2015 Instagram posts, where she accused 50 Cent of physical abuse during their relationship.

Holly’s statement comes as Ja Rule launched a social media campaign attacking 50 Cent over his executive production of Netflix’s Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

The longtime rivals’ feud reignited when Ja Rule accused 50 Cent of hypocrisy for exposing Diddy’s alleged abuse while having his own documented history with similar accusations.

Let’s be real that n#### dgaf about the victims we ALL know why he did the doc… Herman’s a cancer to the culture if he cares so much then donate the profits to charities for domestic violence… — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 7, 2025

“Let’s be real that n#### dgaf about the victims we ALL know why he did the doc..Herman’s a cancer to the culture,” Ja Rule posted on social media, referencing multiple women who have accused the rapper of domestic violence.

He called 50 Cent no better than Diddy and questioned his motives for the documentary.

Holly isn’t the only woman to make such allegations. Daphne Joy, mother of 50 Cent’s youngest son, accused him of domestic violence in 2013 following an alleged incident at her Los Angeles home.

Prosecutors charged him with misdemeanor domestic violence and vandalism. He denied the allegations but pleaded no contest to vandalism in a plea deal that avoided jail time.

More recently, Shaniqua Tompkins, mother of 50 Cent’s eldest son, alleged in 2025 that he physically abused her during their relationship, including incidents in front of her daughter.

She said the abuse occurred years earlier but chose to speak publicly amid renewed online discussion.

The Netflix documentary explores decades of allegations against Diddy, with 50 Cent serving as executive producer. The project has generated significant attention and controversy since its release.

Ja Rule has threatened legal action against 50 Cent, alleging defamation for statements made during their ongoing social media exchanges about a post claiming the rapper was involved in a freak-off with Diddy.

The feud between the two rappers dates back over two decades and shows no signs of ending.

😂🤣😭 I thought jug head was smarter than that posting a blatant lie to your millions of minions SLANDER and DEFAMATION… DUMMY!!! Lawsuit on the way… — Ja Rule (@jarule) December 9, 2025