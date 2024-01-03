Teyana Taylor Goes Viral Doing “Water” Dance With Tyla  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Teyana Taylor is going viral again after teaming up with rising star Tyla to show off their moves doing the “Water” choreography in the club.

The duo had fans clamoring for a collab after seeing the pair’s chemistry. The breakout South African artist removed her coat, revealing a white sequined two-piece as she joined Taylor on the dancefloor. Clubgoers watched on as Tyla and Teyana Taylor performed the song’s viral choreography.

My girl Tyla is so gone! Teyana Taylor x Tyla collab?🤭 I just know that choreography would be jaw dropping! pic.twitter.com/GNzAbIJ50q — 🇵🇸🇨🇩🇸🇩 (@reesupremacy) January 2, 2024

Last month, Teyana Taylor went viral after hitting up a Miami strip club with Janelle Monáe and Victoria Monèt. The ladies put on a steamy display, which culminated in Taylor giving Monáe sultry lap dance.

Meanwhile, last September reports surfaced that Teyana Taylor filed for divorce from her soon-to-be former husband, Iman Shumpert. She addressed details of the filing leaking in an Instagram post in November.

“I mind my business, don’t bother nobody & y’all know I’ve never played about my children, family & our privacy,” Taylor wrote in part. “I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc. So everyone claiming ‘said’ didn’t get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public.”

Taylor said it was “heartbreaking” seeing “such a private matter” made “public” for the world to see.

“However, Protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so,” she added.

Taylor cited “cruel treatment” as the reason for their split in her divorce filing. According to court documents, Shumpert asked a judge to dismiss her claim that she wanted to end their marriage because she felt endangered.