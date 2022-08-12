The Game Drops ‘Drillmatic’ After Claiming Album Proves He’s “The Best Rapper Alive” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Game finally dropped his much-hyped “Drillmatic” album after a short delay due to sample clearance issues.

The Game finally dropped his much-hyped Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind album after a short delay due to sample clearance issues.

At nearly two hours long, the mammoth 31-track offering includes appearances from some of rap’s heaviest hitters. Kanye West appears on the previously-released single “Eazy” and also on “Fortunate” with Dreezy and CHILLER, while “O.P.P.” features YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Pusha T and 2 Chainz appear on “No Man Falls,” and Lil Wayne and G Herbo feature on “Chrome Slugs & Harmony.” Nipsey Hussle makes a posthumous appearance on “World Tours,” A$AP Rocky jumped on “Money Cash Clothes,” Big Sean features on “Stupid,” and Rick Ross joined The Game on “Save The Best for Last.” Other appearances include Fivio Foreign, Ice T, YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, Jeremih, and more. Stream it at the end of the page.

Earlier this year, The Game promised “my album gone be the best album of 2022,” adding that Drillmatic will prove “I’m the best rapper alive.”

He continued, “My controversy has always stepped on my greatness, but that’s all about to change. This album has a strong hold on being the best album of my career. It’s just different.”

Meanwhile, The Game dropped “The Black Slim Shady” just hours before he shared Drillmatic. He has been going at Em for months, and according to Wack 100, the nearly 10-minute-long song is most definitely an Eminem diss.

“This n#### finna start another fire,” Wack 100 said of The Game during a Clubhouse conversation in April. “We starting a fire. The Black Slim Shady is coming. [Eminem] better be ready because this n#### done went crazy.”

Furthermore, Wack expects the Detroit legend to respond to The Game. “If [Eminem] responded to Machine Gun Kelly and Nick Cannon,” he added, “boy… it is what it is.”