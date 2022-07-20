The Game Recalls The Time Kanye West Beat Him In A Rap Battle 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Game explained that a combination of punchlines and women help secure Kanye West a victory in their rap battle.

While The Game never shies away from naming the rappers he feels can’t outdo him in a rap battle, he recently revealed one artist who did just that, Kanye West.

The former G Unit rapper has been vocal about his contemporaries in recent months while promoting his delayed Drillmatic album. The Game recently showed love to Kendrick Lamar and his new Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers album, labeling it “incredible.”

However, he hasn’t been so kind to one of his peers, repeatedly claiming he’s better than Eminem and calling him out for a rap battle. He called Slim Shady out on Drink Champs, announcing, “I saying I want smoke with Eminem,” before challenging him to “get up and let’s rap” shortly after.

Kanye West vs. The Game Rap Battle

However, the braggadocios emcee does concede to losing a rap battle to another former collaborator. During a recent interview, he recalled the time he and Kanye West exchanged bars while at a party in California.

According to The Game, the pair began spitting, and it turned into a rap battle. “So yeah, me and Ye we end up freestyling outside of [the party],” he told All The Smoke hosts, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “My s### was all gangsta, but Ye had the punchlines and he had the women; so he beat me that night. So ever since then me and Ye we’ve been locked in.”

The Game went on to say it was a turning point for them, and Ye has supported him in every way ever since – a sentiment he echoed earlier this year when he claimed that Ye has done more for his career than Dr. Dre ever did.

Meanwhile, Kanye West continues to show love to The Game and pulled up to his Drillmatic launch party earlier this month. He took to the stage with The Game in a rare appearance to deliver their recent collab single, “Easy.”