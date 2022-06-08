The Game Says Kanye West “Would Joke About” His Past Relationship With Kim Kardashian 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Game has rapped about dating Kim Kardashian before she got with Kanye West, something he claims ye would joke about.

The West Coast rapper also spoke on how he and Ye addressed the issue during a new interview with Complex.

“Anytime I’ve ever needed Ye, he’s always been there for me,” The Game explained to Chris “Speedy” Morman. “And this is after I’ve disrespected, you know, his marriage at times by saying what me and Kim used to be and all of this stuff.”

Back in 2019, The Game rapped, “I should apologize cause Ye my folks, n####” on a song titled ‘Kim Kardashian*” In it, he explicitly rapped about having sex with the famous reality T.V. star and entrepreneur. He also later rapped about making Kylie Jenner “Frosted Flakes” when she woke up.

The Game says he used to make Kylie Jenner “Frosted Flakes” when she woke up. 💀💀💀💀. pic.twitter.com/1Bp1aI2eVH — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) January 26, 2019

The Game Says Kanye Is Cool About It

Nonetheless, The Game says Kanye never let it come between them and was good-natured about it. “Even Ye would joke about it,” Game said. “I sit with Ye, and he’s like, ‘oh s###. Well damn, you f##### with Kim first,’ and I’ll be like, ‘n#### we in a room for of people’,” he said.

When asked “Is that awkward for you when that happens?” The Game recalled it was initially. “The first time, the first two times, it was kind of awkward,” he said. However, “now it’s just like Ye being honest and it’s all good,” he added.

The Game then explained there’s a high likelihood of encountering people in the industry with similar dating histories.

“Everybody that you date, if you go outside and meet a girl today, she has a history,” The Game said. “She dated somebody. If I seen you with a girl I used to date, the next time I see you, I be like, ‘Yo, Speedy, she like it from the side.’ You feel me? I want to make sure it’s good, that you last in there, you know what I’m sayin’?”

“My brother could date a girl that I used to be with and I would be just fine with it,” he added.

After splitting with his wife, Kanye was linked to several other women, most recently model Chancy Jones. However, Ye may have a new love interest after being spotted on a cozy date at the weekend.