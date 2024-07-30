Tia Kemp Urges Rick Ross To Do Family Reality Show: “I Got A Deal For You” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tia Kemp promised to “chill” if Rick Ross agreed to her proposed reality TV show set on the farm of his Georgia mansion.

Tia Kemp wants to chase Rick Ross around his Promise Land ranch for a reality TV show.

Although she’s spent years publicly dragging the father of her son, the Aunt-Tea podcast host wants to showcase her dysfunctional relationship with Rozay on a reality TV show.

On Monday (July 29) Tia Kemp blasted Rick Ross before making her proposal in an Instagram video. She accused Ross of being “corny” for taunting 50 Cent over rumors Fiddy’s ex hooked up with Travis Scott. However, Kemp claimed she had a plan for him to channel what she considered as his need for attention.

“You’s a lying-ass fatback b#### and I’m tired of you seeking muthafuckin attention,” she said. “You want this attention, you come over here. I got a deal for you; the people been calling me too. They want us to do like a show, me and you Will.”

Tia Kemp then promised Rick Ross, “I ain’t going to act illy Willy silly no mo, just give me the millys,” before outlining her proposal.

“Now you need to come over here and we need to do this farm ranch show,” she continued. “They want to see us as a family and ride horses and cattle and all that. Me feeding horses and cows and slapping the s### outta you with a stack of hay or shovel or something.”

After she was through with Rick Ross, Tia Kemp directed her ire at his frequent collaborator, DJ Khaled.

“Y’all had the biggest muthafuckin mouth all last year. What happened?” she asked. “The Diddy s### got you n##### scared now? Khaled, jump your fat ass up out that muthafuckin water, get your fat ass over there where Diddy at.”

Meanwhile, Tia Kemp recently demanded $200,000 from Rick Ross for their son’s college tuition.