Tory Lanez Tells Blogger “SMD” Over Megan Thee Stallion Report

Tory Lanez received some bad news this week. The Canadian recording artist found out his bail in the Megan The Stallion shooting case was raised from $190,000 to $250,000.

A judge determined Tory Lanez violated a protective order by showing up during DaBaby’s Rolling Loud Miami performance. Megan Thee Stallion was apparently still backstage around the time of Lanez’s appearance.

The story of Tory Lanez’s latest legal trouble quickly spread across the internet. For example, an Instagram blogger named KenBarbie reported the news of Tory Lanez’s bail being increased by $60,000.

“See when you do clownery, the clown comes back to bite. Now, Tory may not be able to get his toupee touched up this week,” wrote KenBarbie.

The self-described television/radio personality added, “Pint-sized rapper Tory Lanez thought he was standing tall and doing big things but he’s quickly learning the hard way that he is way too short to be above the law.”

Tory Lanez got wind of KenBarbie’s post. The Daystar album creator jumped into the @officialkenbarbie account’s comment section. Lanez stated, “SMD [suck my dick] 😂.”

The social media writer reacted to Tory Lanez’s message by reposting his “SMD” statement. KenBarbie wrote in the Instagram caption, “Now you know damn well you would have to be digging real deep in your pot of gold to ever luck up like that, little guy. 😂#megantheestallion #torylanez #jail.”

Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet last summer. He was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Since his arrest, Tory Lanez has maintained he is innocent. Lanez pled not guilty, and the 29-year-old Ontario native repeatedly suggested he is the victim of an unproven conspiracy against him.

Megan Thee Stallion publicly named Tory Lanez as the person that shot her in July 2020. Her attorney, Alex Spiro, claimed gunshot residue was discovered on Lanez’s hands on the night of the incident. Tory Lanez is now barred from attending events where Megan will be present.