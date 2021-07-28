Megan Thee Stallion’s Reps Reportedly Concerned Tory Lanez Violated Protective Order At Rolling Loud

Could the ‘Daystar’ album creator be in trouble for getting too close to the Hot Girl Coach?

Unexpected situations connected to the ongoing criminal case involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion continue to play out in public. The latest chapter in the legal drama happened at this year’s Rolling Loud Miami festival.

Tory Lanez showed up at Rolling Loud as a special guest during DaBaby’s set on Sunday. That surprise appearance at the Hard Rock Stadium could land Lanez in hot water with a Los Angeles County judge for being in too close proximity with Megan Thee Stallion.

TMZ reports:

Tory’s accused of shooting Megan in the foot last summer, and Rolling Loud sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ… she and her team at the festival were very upset about him appearing on stage with DaBaby less than an hour after she finished her set. That’s because a judge issued a protective order following the alleged shooting incident, requiring Tory to stay at least 100 yards away from Megan… and we’re told she was still backstage when he took the stage with DaBaby.

Megan Thee Stallion named Tory Lanez as the individual who supposedly shot her in the feet after leaving a house party on July 12, 2020. The “Savage” hitmaker stated in an Instagram video, “Yes, this n#### Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s###. Stop lying. Why lie?”

Tory Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) was formally charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pled not guilty to all charges. If convicted, Lanez reportedly faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

The Canadian rapper/singer has repeatedly suggested he is the victim of a conspiracy and smear campaign orchestrated by powerful people associated with Megan Thee Stallion. However, Tory Lanez has yet to present any concrete evidence to back up those allegations.

Both Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion have subtly and overtly addressed the Hollywood Hills shooting in their music and on social media. Lanez used his 2020 album titled Daystar to push back on the accusations leveled at him. Megan Thee Stallion dissed her alleged shooter on her debut studio LP Good News that same year.

Tory Lanez was eventually barred from contacting Megan Thee Stallion or speaking publicly about the pending case. After false reports began spreading on the internet claiming the charges against the “Say It” performer were dropped, Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro, told Page Six that gunshot residue was found on Lanez’s hands on the night of the incident.