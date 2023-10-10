Tory Lanez Tries To Convince Court To Release Him From Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He is appealing his conviction.

Tory Lanez continued to campaign for a prison release while appealing his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The Canadian rapper/singer filed a new motion for bail in Los Angeles County, per court documents obtained by Meghann Cuniff.

Last month, Judge David Herriford rejected Tory Lanez’s motion for bail. The incarcerated artist, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, responded by asking an appellate court for bail.

“It is respectfully requested that this court exercise its discretion to permit Appellant Peterson’s release from custody on reasonable bail pending finality of his appeal,” his lawyers wrote. “If granted, bail will allow him to continue his employment while staying in the geographic Los Angeles area, so that he may continue to support and lead his family and be present during these formidable years with his young son. Based upon this Motion, and the previously mitigating factors, which were presented at his sentencing hearing, Appellant Peterson’s request for bail pending appeal is warranted.”

Defense attorneys essentially made the same arguments for bail as they did in the motion denied by Judge Herriford. Tory Lanez’s legal team claimed their appeal raised “substantial legal questions” that would supposedly result in a reversal of his conviction.

Tory Lanez was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.