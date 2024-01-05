Travis Scott Gives Fan Rare Nikes Off His Feet During Chicago Makeup Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tap in for a closer look at the unreleased heat.

Travis Scott made a fiery return to Chicago after a last minute cancelation resulted in the postponement of the original date for his Circus Maximus Tour date in the Windy City.

On Wednesday (January 3), La Flame made good on his promise to bring his UTOPIA album live concert experience to the United Center after an apparent hours-long delay at the airport derailed the show on December 16.

“It wasn’t a runway a a bus a plane a train a pilot a conductor a cab, Uber or car service that was gonna keep me away from CHICAGO TONIGHT,” Scott wrote in a tweet hours ahead of the show.

La Flame’s excitement clearly bled over into the show as the highlighted moment of his performance manifested in a moment he shared with a fan that has since gone viral. While surveying the crowd in the pit on the floor, La Flame and a lucky fan locked in as the Cactus Jack lyricist shared the microphone with him to perform “Lost Forever.” At the end of the verse, which the fan rapped word-for-word, La Flame gave him the shoes off of his feet.

“Don’t sell my shoes man,” Scott told the fan. “Them are my favorite pair of shoes so don’t sell them you dig.”

Travis Scott gave his unreleased signature Nike shoes to a fan during his Chicago concert last night and told the fan not to sell them 😭🔥 @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/mmij1T7DCt — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 4, 2024

The shoes in question, dubbed the “Shark-A-Don,” are reportedly an unreleased Nike silhouette that are part of Scott’s Cactus Jack line. On top of all of that, Metro Boomin appeared to share a snippet of an unreleased collaboration with Future in which Scott seems to be involved.