Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “UTOPIA” rapper was scheduled to take the stage for a second consecutive night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he’d just played the night before.

Travis Scott is currently on his Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour in support of his chart-topping album, UTOPIA. But according to TMZ, another date has been postponed, making it the third time the rapper has had to put the breaks on a performance. Scott was scheduled to take the stage for a second consecutive night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he’d just played the night before.

But just hours before Scott was to head to the PNC Arena, organizers posted a statement to the venue’s doors that read: “Tonight’s Travis Scott concert at PNC Arena has been postponed. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the TBD new date. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you!”

WRAL News spoke to several ticket holders, who said they were given no explanation for the postponement from the third party vendor, venue or Travis Scott. Live Nation added the second Raleigh show in response to an “popular demand” after he sold out the first date.

Scott’s tour has reportedly been struggling, leaving some concert promoters scrambling to figure out how to make their money back. In some places, fans can buy tickets for as low as $7. Popular ticket-selling platforms such as SeatGeek, StubHub, TickPick and Vivid Seats were selling tickets from $10 to $18, and one person was able to find a pair going for about $110 on Ticketmaster.

Scott has had a tumultuous couple of years. In November 2021, his Astroworld Festival ended in tragedy after 10 people ultimately lost their lives due to a crowd surge. Scott laid low for months following the incident. But, as they say, the show must go on. Scott returned with UTOPIA in July and it became one of the first albums in 2023 to land at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album features guest appearances from Teezo Touchdown, Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyoncé, Rob49, 21 Savage, the Weeknd, Swae Lee, Yung Lean, Dave Chappelle, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, SZA, Future and James Blake.

The Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour wraps up in December.