Trey Songz Clowned After Awkwardly Squaring Up With Stage-Crashing Fan

Trey Songz became the butt of online jokes after squaring up against a stage-crashing concertgoer during his Millennium Tour performance in Greensboro, North Carolina, over the weekend.

The R&B singer was midway through his hit “When We Make Love” when an overly enthusiastic male admirer suddenly stormed the stage, attempting to sling an arm around Songz.

Song’s reaction was instant, pushing the intruder away. Security was quick to intervene, tackling the fan and hauling him offstage.

Despite the interruption, Songz didn’t miss a beat and continued his performance as if nothing had happened.

Nonetheless fans roasted Trey Songz after footage of the incident circulated on social media.

One user wrote, “The stance is one thing but to keep singing is even more crazy,” adding, “I needed this laugh today.”

Another joked, “This is not what Kendrick meant when he said ‘squabble up.'”

However, other commenters referenced Songz’s controversial past.

One stated wrote, “He must not be used to squaring up with men, bc what was that,” alluding to the singer’s history of assault allegations.

Trey Songz has faced numerous accusations of misconduct in recent years. Allegations include sexual coercion at a 2015 house party, a 2016 rape lawsuit dismissed due to statute limitations, and a $20 million lawsuit filed in 2018. Actress Keke Palmer notably accused Songz of “sexual intimidation” in 2017, and former athlete Dylan Gonzalez also publicly accused him of inappropriate behavior.

Most recently, Songz was charged with assault stemming from a 2024 incident at a bowling alley. A separate sexual assault investigation in Las Vegas from 2022 was ultimately dropped without charges.

Trey Songz attempted to laugh off the situation, posting a Power Rangers meme backed by Lamar’s “Squabble Up” on his Instagram Stories.