Trey Songz Wins Dismissal Of $11.2M Judgment In Las Vegas Battery Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trey Songz can contest a $11.2 million default judgment in a battery lawsuit after a judge ruled the summons was improperly served.

Trey Songz has reportedly been given a chance to plead his case after a Las Vegas judge dismissed a $11.2 million default judgment against him on Friday (January 17).

The judgment stemmed from a 2023 battery lawsuit filed by Maryland Capitol police officer Tyrelle Dunn.

Dunn alleged that the singer, real name Tremaine Neverson, attacked him in November 2021 at The Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas when he tried to rescue his wife from Songz’s hotel room.

Songz’s legal team argued that the singer was unaware of the lawsuit until late November 2024, when fans informed him via Instagram messages.

The singer’s attorneys claimed that the summons was improperly served to guards at Songz’s gated community rather than to him directly.

Songz’s lawyers emphasized that enforcing the judgment would be “devastating” and “ruin his life.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had previously conducted an investigation and found no wrongdoing by Songz, clearing him of criminal charges.

Dunn’s legal team opposed Songz’s request to overturn the default judgment, arguing that the process server had properly served the singer.

Clark County District Court Judge Jacob Reynolds gave Trey Songz’s legal team 30 days to reply to the original lawsuit, per 8 News Now.

Dunn’s attorney, Craig Drummond, released a statement expressing his client’s disappointment at the ruling.

“While we had hoped that the judgment would stand, we respect the court’s decision and look forward to conducting discovery regarding Mr. Songz and the security personnel who attacked my client,” Drummond told the outlet. “We plan to zealously move this case forward and will move to bring in all of the security entourage as Defendants once Mr. Songz produces their names and addresses.”