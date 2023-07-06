Trinidad James Supports Drake Painting His Nails Pink

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“People want to keep you boxed in.”

Drake shocked some of his supporters and galvanized some of his detractors when the Canadian rapper/singer showed up online with painted fingernails.

Social media users from around the world weighed in on Drake’s decision to color his nails pink. For example, accused rapist and human trafficker Andrew Tate took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

“There’s a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me,” tweeted controversial social media personality Andrew Tate in response to photos of Drake’s colored manicure.

In contrast, Lil Yachty joked about his “Oprah’s Bank Account” collaborator by sarcastically claiming Drake’s pink nails were “weird [as f###].” Yachty has been a longtime supporter of men using nail polish.

Two years ago, Lil Yachty even announced his own unisex nail paint line. The Atlanta-bred recording artist reportedly parted ways with the CRETE brand six months after the company’s launch.

Drake also got backing from another Georgia-bred rapper known for having elaborate nails. TMZ recently spoke to “All Gold Everything” performer Trinidad James about the OVO leader’s polarizing decorative choice.

“What a lot of people don’t know is I’m secretly one of Drake’s favorite spirit animals,” said Trinidad James in the video interview. On the Honestly, Nevermind album creator’s painted nails, James added, “Actually, I love that for him.”

The Full Size Run talk show panelist continued. “It’s a lot of agendas out here that people want to keep you boxed in about… He’s doing it because he wants to do it. Obviously, he is Drake. But let me tell you, it’s an amazing thing to see.”

Trinidad James went on to declare that Drake’s nails are not better than his. The 35-year-old former XXL Freshman Class member also said, “Aesthetics is personal. If he feels comfortable, I’ve been feeling comfortable.”