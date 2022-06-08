Trouble To Be Honored At Candlelight Vigil In Atlanta

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Def Jam rapper Trouble was shot and killed on June 5. His alleged killer surrendered to authorities days later.

A candlelight vigil will be held for the late Trouble on Thursday (June 9).

The event is being staged at Coan Park in Atlanta. The vigil begins at 6:45 p.m.

Trouble, whose real name was Mariel Orr, was shot and killed on Sunday (June 5). He was 34.

Authorities accuse Jamichael Jones of murdering Trouble. The 33-year-old suspect surrendered to deputies in Georgia on Tuesday (June 7).

Jones was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion and battery. He allegedly shot Trouble at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, Georgia.

Trouble visited an unidentified woman at her apartment when Jones allegedly breached the residence and started firing shots. Officials say Jones and the Def Jam rapper didn’t know each other.

“What we know and what I can tell you is that Mr. Mariel Orr was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex, and Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation,” Rockdale County Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty said. “I know there are a lot of people that are really upset right now about the situation.”

Police discovered Trouble suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.