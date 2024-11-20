Two New Accusers Claim Diddy Drugged & Assaulted Them In Shocking Lawsuits

Sean “Diddy” Combs is accused of assaulting a man at an after-party in Miami and violating an 18-year-old woman in New York.

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces fresh allegations from two new accusers, one male and the other female, claiming he drugged and sexually assaulted them.

The latest filings are two of three lawsuits filed by attorney Tony Buzbee on Tuesday (November 19). Buzbee has filed over a dozen complaints against the Bad Boy Entertainment founder and claims to represent over 120 alleged victims.

One of the latest suits comes from a Florida man using the pseudonym “John Doe.” He claims he was invited to an after-party at a Miami home where Diddy, or someone in his entourage, gave him a drink that made him fall in and out of consciousness.

When the man awoke, he was unclothed and noticed a sharp pain in his rectum and a###. Doe claims he turned around to determine the source of the pain and saw Diddy attempting to have a### sex with him.

He alleges that Diddy spoke to him in a sexually explicit manner while wearing an unsettling smile. However, Doe claims the influence of drugs left him unable to resist or defend himself against the assault.

Doe woke up naked in the same room the following morning. He was handed back his clothes and dropped off at the club he was at the night before.

Woman Accuses Diddy & His Security Team Of Assault in New Lawsuit

The second suit was filed on behalf of a Maryland woman, identified in the court docs as “Jane Doe.” She claims Diddy sexually assaulted her outside a Halloween party in New York City in 2001 when she was 18 years old.

The woman alleges Diddy’s security guard led her to a black SUV limousine where Diddy waited with six members of his security team. Things took a turn for the worse after she was given a drink, which made her feel dizzy.

Doe alleges Diddy forced her to perform oral sex on his entire security team while insulting her and spraying champagne over her. She claims he then forced her to perform the act on him.

In the third suit filed by Buzbee on Tuesday, a stuntman who once worked on Robocop accused Diddy of brutally sexually assaulting him after promising him an audition for a music video.

Diddy hasn’t responded to these latest allegations. However, his legal team has vehemently denied similar claims in the past.