Tyler, The Creator Shows Up In ‘Jackass Forever’ Trailer

Watch the video which also features Machine Gun Kelly and Eric André.

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and their friends are back in the new film Jackass Forever. A trailer for the Jeff Tremaine-directed comedy landed on the internet on July 20.

Grammy-winning rapper Tyler, The Creator makes an appearance in the movie. Jackass Forever also features cameos by musician Machine Gun Kelly and comedian Eric André.

The original Jackass television show ran on MTV from 2000 to 2002. Paramount Pictures is set to release Jackass Forever on October 22 after being delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fifth film in the Jackass franchise follows 2002’s Jackass: The Movie, 2006’s Jackass Number Two, 2008’s Jackass Presents: Mat Hoffman’s Tribute to Evel Knievel, 2010’s Jackass 3D, and 2013’s Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa.

The Jackass Forever trailer has amassed more than 1 million views on Steve-O’s verified YouTube channel. Plus, Tyler, The Creator shared the teaser on his Instagram Story.

Besides Tyler, The Creator showing up in the latest Jackass motion picture, the Odd Future founding member recently let loose his Call Me If You Get Lost album on June 25. The project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Call Me If You Get Lost features 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, Domo Genesis, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pharrell Williams. Thirteen tracks from the LP charted on the weekly Hot 100 rankings.