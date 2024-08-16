Tyrese Claims DJ Envy Banned Him From “The Breakfast Club”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyrese trolled DJ Envy by accusing “The Breakfast Club” host of blocking the “Fast & Furious” star from appearing on the popular radio show.

Tyrese revived his feud with DJ Envy to promote the upcoming album Beautiful Pain on Friday (August 16). Tyrese accused DJ Envy of refusing to let the singer on “The Breakfast Club” in a trolling video on Instagram.

“DJ Envy wouldn’t let me in,” Tyrese wrote over footage of him struggling to open a door with an iHeart Radio logo. “I’m still here stuck at the door…. I guess The Breakfast Club don’t want me to tell anyone about #BeautifulPain.”

He added, “C-The God please come open the door King.”

DJ Envy and Tyrese’s issues went public when the latter appeared on “The Breakfast Club” in 2023. DJ Envy claimed Tyrese disrespected the radio host’s wife.

“I never talked to your wife in a disrespectful manner and you talked to mine in a disrespectful manner,” DJ Envy told Tyrese. “And I never told nobody that. And you can saw you were on those psych meds and you can say that you weren’t. But as a man, some of the things that you said, Tyrese, deserve me to box your mouth.”

Tyrese denied DJ Envy’s accusations. DJ Envy responded by inviting his wife on “The Breakfast Club” to elaborate on their fallout with Tyrese. The Fast & Furious star defended himself in several posts on social media.

“What I’m NEVER gonna do until I take my last breath is let anyone question my integrity, attack my character and be out here reckless on some random f### s###,” Tyrese wrote. “I would strongly suggest you tread lightly…. I don’t do cease-and-desist letters. I don’t deal with lawyers I don’t snitch…. I don’t gaslight I wanna f### up and I’ll make a mistake. I can tell my own self under the bus….. you decide on your own what level we’re gonna take it to from here…. I want all the smoke beige nigha.”

Tyrese’s latest jab at DJ Envy occurred days after the singer’s bizarre performance at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys preseason game. Tyrese wore a fake beard and wig in a questionable attempt to channel Marvin Gaye while singing the national anthem.