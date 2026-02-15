Tyson Fight Becomes Lifeline For Floyd Mayweather’s Money Troubles

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Floyd Mayweather confirmed his fight with Mike Tyson remains scheduled despite facing multiple lawsuits and a $341 million battle.

Floyd Mayweather needs this fight with Mike Tyson more than ever. Money’s got serious money problems right now.

Mike Tyson made it clear in a recent video that the two boxing legends are moving forward with their plans.

“Yeah its happening, f### yeah its happening,” Tyson said. “You think I’d give that up? I was minding my business, he challenged me.”

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/EL7MN54ddgc?feature=share

The fight should draw huge numbers and a massive payday for both fighters, as Mayweather faces the biggest financial crisis of his career amid a wave of lawsuits.

Floyd went on the offensive when he filed a massive $340 million lawsuit against Showtime. He claims the network and former executive Stephen Espinoza conspired to steal his fight earnings over nearly a decade.

Mayweather says they helped cover up fraud by his former business advisor.

But he is also on the defensive. A Miami jewelry store, AJ’s Jewelry, is suing Money for $1.4 million. They say he walked out with 26 luxury watches and 15 gold chains back in August 2025.

He only paid $300,000 of the total bill.

He’s facing additional lawsuits over unpaid rent on luxury properties. One involves a $100,000-per-month Manhattan penthouse where he allegedly stopped paying rent.

This explains why the Tyson fight became so important. Mayweather needs a massive payday to handle these legal bills. The exhibition could generate tens of millions in revenue.

The timing couldn’t be better for both fighters. Tyson’s coming off his loss to Jake Paul in November 2024. That fight broke streaming records but ended with the 59-year-old losing by unanimous decision.

Mike took in a cool $20 million for the fight, which drew over 60 million viewers on Netflix.

Boxing fans have been waiting decades for Mayweather vs Tyson. Even though both fighters are past their prime, the matchup still generates massive interest.

Tyson brings the knockout power and legendary status. Mayweather brings the undefeated record and defensive skills.

Both camps are reportedly working to finalize the details and secure the right venue. CSI Sports and Fight Sports are reportedly organizing the event, though official details haven’t been announced yet.