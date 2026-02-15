Floyd Mayweather Finances Over Dispute Millions In Jewelry

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Floyd Mayweather got sued by Miami jeweler AJ’s for $1.4 million in unpaid bills for 26 watches and 15 gold chains he took in August.

Floyd Mayweather can’t catch a break from the courtroom these days. The retired boxer just got hit with another massive lawsuit, showing his finances are crumbling faster than his opponents used to hit the canvas.

AJ’s Jewelry filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade County court claiming Mayweather owes them $1.375 million for luxury items he grabbed but never fully paid for.

The jewelry haul included some serious bling.

According to The Miami New Times, the Palmetto Bay store says Floyd walked in twice in August 2025 and left with 26 high-end watches and 15 gold Cuban-link chains, totaling $1.675 million.

Court documents show Floyd also picked up almost $500,000 worth of luxury watches.

Anthony Machado, the store owner known as the “King of Bling,” trusted Floyd based on their 17-year business relationship. AJ’s Jewelry has been the go-to spot for pro athletes and celebrities since 1993.

Machado even designed the Miami Hurricanes’ famous “Turnover Chain,” which was retired. But Floyd’s payment plan fell apart quickly. The lawsuit says he promised to pay later but only sent $300,000 through two wire transfers in August and October.

Then he tried writing five different checks between August and November that all bounced.

“AJ’s Jewelry has repeatedly contacted Mayweather both o##### and in writing to request payment of the remaining balance for the jewelry,” the court filing states. “Each time, Mayweather acknowledges the debt owed and promises to pay for the jewelry, then never sends the monies owed.”

This jewelry drama is just the latest chapter in Floyd’s money meltdown. He’s also getting sued by his Manhattan landlords for $330,000 in unpaid rent on a luxury penthouse at the Baccarat Hotel and Residences.

Floyd signed the lease in December 2024 but stopped paying the $100,000 monthly rent in July 2025.

The rent situation got even messier because Floyd kept posting Instagram photos of himself surrounded by stacks of cash while owing his landlords hundreds of thousands.

Miami entrepreneurs Leila and David Centner want their money for the five-bedroom duplex spanning the 18th and 19th floors.

Floyd’s legal troubles don’t stop there. Another Miami jeweler, Leonard Sulaymanov, sued him in federal court last month. Sulaymanov claims Floyd failed to honor a January 2025 settlement agreement that resolved a 2024 lawsuit over $4 million in unpaid jewelry bills.

The federal complaint gets specific about Floyd’s attitude toward his debts. It mentions how Floyd and his associate Jona Rechnitz were “enjoying a vacation in the South of France and bragging about how much money they were spending” on June 30, 2025, while missing their second settlement payment.

Then in November 2025, Floyd posted that infamous Instagram photo behind millions in cash with the caption “I just be minding my business” while still being in default on his settlement agreement.

But Floyd isn’t just playing defense in court.

He filed his own $340 million lawsuit against Showtime Networks earlier this month. The boxer claims the company helped his former manager, Al Haymon, steal hundreds of millions from his fight earnings through a complex scheme of hidden accounts and unauthorized transactions.

Floyd made over $1.2 billion during his boxing career, including $100 million guaranteed purses for his fights with Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao.

But banking records allegedly show large transfers to companies controlled by Haymon that were falsely labeled as “repayment” or “loan payoff.”

The financial problems have been piling up for months. Floyd took out millions in mortgages on his homes in 2024 and faced multiple lawsuits over everything from a Mercedes-Maybach G-Wagon to jet fuel bills to garbage collection at his Las Vegas mansion.

He even had to sell his Gulfstream jet “Air Mayweather” in December and unload his mansions in Beverly Hills and Miami. Back in 2017, he paid $22 million in back taxes to the IRS.

Two commercial properties owned by Floyd have entered foreclosure proceedings. A Las Vegas building housing his strip club faces potential loss due to $52,000 in delinquent property taxes and penalties.