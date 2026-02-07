Floyd “Money” Mayweather Faces New Financial Crisis Over $15M Penthouse

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Floyd Mayweather faces a $330,000 rent lawsuit while posting photos of cash online, adding to his $340 million Showtime legal battle.

‌Floyd Mayweather can’t seem to escape legal trouble these days. The retired boxer just got hit with another lawsuit, showing his finances aren’t as solid as the cash stacks he loves posting on Instagram.

Mayweather’s landlords are suing him for over $330,000 in unpaid rent on his luxury Manhattan penthouse. Miami-based entrepreneurs Leila and David Centner want their money for the five-bedroom duplex at the Baccarat Hotel and Residences.

Floyd Mayweather signed his lease in December 2024 but stopped paying the $100,000 monthly rent in July 2025. But he kept posting photos of himself on private jets surrounded by cash.

Realtor Rena Kliot told reporters those social media posts really ticked off the owners. She’s now relisting the 4,200-square-foot apartment for $22 million to $24 million.

The penthouse spans the 18th and 19th floors on West 53rd Street. It comes with an eat-in chef’s kitchen and 3,100 square feet of outdoor space.

But Mayweather’s money troubles go way deeper than unpaid rent. He filed a massive $340 million lawsuit against Showtime Networks earlier this week.

The boxer claims the company helped his former manager, Al Haymon, steal hundreds of millions from his fight earnings.

According to court documents, Haymon funneled fight revenues into secret accounts that Mayweather couldn’t access. The scheme allegedly went on for years through “financial manipulation and self-dealing.”

Mayweather made over $1.2 billion during his boxing career. He got $100 million guaranteed purses for his fights with Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao. But banking records show large transfers to companies allegedly controlled by Haymon, falsely labeled “repayment” or “loan payoff.”

He was once considered the world’s wealthiest boxer and the 10th-wealthiest athlete of all time. But his financial problems have been piling up.

Business Insider reports he took out millions in mortgages on his homes in 2024. He also faced lawsuits and liens over a Mercedes-Maybach G-Wagon, jet fuel, watches, jewelry, and garbage collection at his Las Vegas mansion.

Mayweather even had to sell his Gulfstream jet “Air Mayweather” in December. He also sold his mansions in Beverly Hills and Miami. Back in 2017, he had to pay $22 million in back taxes to the IRS.