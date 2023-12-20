U.K. Rapper Dave Raises Over $500K For Children In Palestine, Sudan, Congo 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

South London rapper Dave raised close to $633,215 for children affected by the ongoing conflicts in Palestine, Sudan and Congo.

British rap sensation Dave has raised a staggering sum after pledging the proceeds of his latest merch drop to children affected by the ongoing conflicts in Palestine, Sudan and Congo.

On Tuesday (December 19), two weeks after launching the sale, the South Londoner announced he garnered almost half a million British pounds ($633,215 USD) for the children’s charities.

“We raised close to £500,000 factoring everything in last Sunday for the charities in Palestine Congo and Sudan. Massive love to all,” he penned on X. “Thanks for playing a part and allowing me to play my part also. Will keep you updated on the journey the donations take to those in need.”

We raised close to £500,000 factoring everything in last Sunday for the charities in Palestine Congo and Sudan. Massive love to all. Thanks for playing a part and allowing me to play my part also. Will keep you updated on the journey the donations take to those in need — SANTAN (@Santandave1) December 19, 2023

Dave Doubles Proceeds Of Charity Sale

Dave took to social media earlier this month to announce the charity sale. In addition, Dave promised to personally double the proceeds.

“We will be donating ALL the proceeds to medical care and essential needs for children in Palestine; children affected by the conflict in Sudan; and children affected by displacement in Congo,” he explained on December 7.

New Psycho drop Sunday. For this special release at the end of the year we will be donating ALL the proceeds to medical care and essential needs for children in Palestine; children affected by the conflict in Sudan; and children affected by displacement in Congo🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/jhJnGJQ7c2 — SANTAN (@Santandave1) December 7, 2023

He continued, “Whatever we generate with this drop I will personally match out of my own pocket and double, in donations. Raising awareness and keeping these conversations alive is of the most importance, and anyway in which anyone can help is appreciated massively.”

In addition to his philanthropic efforts, Dave has racked up an impressive set of accolades this year. He and fellow Londoner Central Cee dominated the U.K. charts with their first-ever collaboration, “Sprinter.”

The duo broke records when they debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. chart, earning a record-breaking 13.4 million streams, the biggest week of streams for a rap song ever in U.K. chart history. “Sprinter,” the lead single from their joint EP, Split Decision, went on to become the longest reigning No. 1 in U.K. rap.