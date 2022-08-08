U.K. Rapper Swarmz Claps Back After Jake Paul Ridicules KSI Celebrity Boxing Match  

Swarms told KSI to “Keep running your mouth and you’ll see what happens to you,” after he mocked his upcoming fight against KSI.

Swarmz issued a warning to Jake Paul after the YouTuber criticized the last-minute decision to draft the U.K. rapper as a replacement in the celebrity boxing match against KSI.

The British YouTuber had to find a replacement after Alex Wassabi withdrew from their clash in London on August 27 after suffering an undisclosed injury. KSI, who is making his return to the ring following a two-year hiatus, turned down Jake Paul’s offer to fight for free and instead opted to go head-to-head with debutante Swarmz.

He took to Twitter to defend the decision to fight his friend and former collaborator Swarmz after facing criticism from fans.

Many of them wanted to see him face fellow YouTuber, Jake Paul. However, according to a recent tweet from KSI, “one of the main goals” of the Swarmz fight “was to get rid of ring rust.” He admitted, “I wanted to prove to myself that I’m a better boxer than I’ve portrayed in the past. If you wanna see, fine. If not, fine. I’m still doing it anyway.”

He continued,” There are still many good fights on this card that I’m excited to see. We are the only YouTube boxing event happening this summer. We’ve had many things try to disrupt this event but still we stand. This is a long term play, and I’ll happily take a small L now for a Big W later.”

KSI hoped to beat Wassabi and avenge his brother Deji’s loss to him earlier this summer. The bout would have marked his return after his victory against Jake Paul’s brother Logan in their 2019 rematch.

However, KSI’s decision to take on Swarmz, his “Houdini’ collaborator, left a bitter taste in Jake Paul’s mouth. After Wassabi backed out, Paul challenged KSI but he did not accept, opting instead to fight Swarmz.

“KSI vs Swampz 🤣,” Jake Paul tweeted before adding, “Don’t they have music together?” He downplayed the bout, noting KSI is “fighting someone who has never fought before and that is his friend… This This fight should for free.”

However, Swarmz dismissed Jake Paul as just a troll and compared him to Tekashi 6ix9ine. He took to Instagram to share a video response to Jake Paul warning him, “Keep running your mouth and you’ll see what happens to you. Come London, bro. It’s easy to run your mouth up on social media.” He added, “Real life, I know you’re not about this life. We’re from the streets here,” he said before saying he and KSI are not friends.

However, KSI is not done with Jake Paul and called him out on Twitter, Check out his post below.