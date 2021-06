Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff are in full promotional mode for their upcoming album Culture III. The trio, better known as Migos, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to push the project.

Migos used their time on the NBC late-night program to perform the song “Avalanche.” Dressed in black suits with black sunglasses and black hats, the Atlanta-based Quality Control Music act was backed by a full band.

Culture III will arrive on DSPs at midnight on Friday, June 11. A star-studded line-up of features for the LP includes Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

The DJ Durel-produced “Avalanche” will open Culture III. Migos have also presented the singles “Need It” with NBA YoungBoy and “Straightenin.” The latter track served as Floyd Mayweather’s entrance music before his boxing match against Logan Paul on June 6.

Culture III is scheduled to be released three years after the 2x-Platinum Culture II album. The original Culture dropped in 2017 and went on to earn Platinum certification.

“This is three years of creativity and sitting back, because we felt like the fans deserved that. We didn’t want to make nobody upset, but our main thing was creating the best project we ever created,” said Offset in an interview published earlier this week.

Last month, the Migos members were asked to comment on their legacy. Quavo responded, “GOAT status. It’s time to put our statues outside of the stadium. That’s how we feel.

Besides taking part in interviews and appearing on The Tonight Show, Migos are also promoting their latest body of work with Culture III x Gallery Dept. merchandise. The collection includes exclusive t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and pants.

Migos fans can also celebrate the release of Culture III with the southern rappers in Las Vegas this October. Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset will perform tracks for the album live as part of the four-day, three-night “Pollen Presents Culture III” experience.