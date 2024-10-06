Why Method Man Thinks This Rapper Has Completely “Transcended” Hip-Hop 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Method Man also teased a feature that has been in the making for around two decades after the first collab failed to cut it.

Method Man is giving Snoop Dogg his flowers, crediting him with creating a blueprint for his peers to “transcend” the music industry and flourish in avenues outside of rapping.

During a recent interview, Steven A. Smith asked the Wu-Tang Clan rapper who the “baddest” rapper in the game is right now.

“I’m gonna go with legacy on this one and I’m gonna have to say Snoop Dogg,” Method Man said. “With LL COOL J] coming up right behind him.”:

Meth elaborated, explaining that the West Coast icon “doesn’t even have to drop music,” because he has ” transcended” titles like “rapper” or “artist.”

“Snoop is a franchise now,” he added. “He should just be an ambassador for our music, period. Or hold classes on how to broaden your horizons, how to master different trades, how to market yourself because Snoop is doing incredible things and we’re looking at more than 30 years.”

Snoop Dogg is involved in a wide range of ventures outside of music, with businesses ranging from a cannabis line and dispensary, a cereal brand co-created with Master P and a “Gin and Juice” cocktail brand with Dr. Dre.

He also recently became a fan favorite with his coverage of the Paris Olympic Games and is involved in multiple philanthropic endeavors, including his youth football league.

Method Man Teases Appearance On Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre’s Upcoming Album

Method Man recently teased a collab on Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s highly anticipated new album, Missionary.

In a recent live “Drink Champs” episode, Meth revealed he and Dre made a track together in the mid-2000s, but never officially released it.

“Every time I work with Dre I feel like I need a do over,” he said, joking that the “chronic” affected his abilities. “I spit a verse but it wasn’t up to par for me, and Dre was gracious enough not to put it out. It kinda leaked any muthafuckin way. This second shot I got is for the Dre and Snoop joint coming up … He got a lotta fire s### on there.”