Wu-Tang Clan Brings Wu Wear To ‘Fortnite’ Video Game

Epic Games teamed up with Wu-Tang Clan to add Wu Wear items to Fortnite. Two outfits, a Wu Wear Worldwide Back Bling, pickaxes and more will be available in the game’s Item Shop on Saturday (April 23) at 8 p.m. EST. Additional items coming to the game include the Shimmy Surfer Glider, a Wu-Tang is Forever Emote and a special loading screen.

“Fortnite has been in my household for years,” RZA said in a press release. “It’s been a pleasure and joy watching the game evolve, while becoming the go to pastime. This collaboration is a multigenerational ‘drip’ of swag and cool. If what you say is true, Fortnite and Wu-Tang could be Fortangerous.”

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase the in-game outfits to wear in real life. Physical versions of Wu-Tang Clan’s Fortnite collaboration go on sale at the legendary group’s online store on April 23.

For more details about the Fortnite bundle, visit the Epic Games website. Sign up for a reminder about the limited-edition merch drop here.

Check out a preview of the Wu-Tang Clan items in Fortnite below.