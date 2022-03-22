YBN Nahmir Admits To Struggling With Alcohol Addiction

At one point, Nicholas “YBN Nahmir” Simmons was one of the hottest young rappers in the game. He picked up a Platinum plaque for “Rubbin Off the Paint” and scored another Hot 100 entry with “Opp Stoppa” featuring 21 Savage.

The 2018 XXL Freshman Class member’s career slowed down in more recent years. In February 2021, YBN Nahmir complained that “old n##### in the background” played a role in the separation of the YBN collective.

That statement came after Cordae dropped the YBN prefix from his stage name. Then last June, Nahmir also experienced a public falling out with his former YBN comrade Almighty Jay.

On Monday night, YBN Nahmir began sharing about other personal struggles as well. The 22-year-old product of Birmingham, Alabama admitted to having a substance abuse problem.

YBN Nahmir Is Looking To Get Help For His Addiction

Nahmir tweeted:

alright y’all, I feel like it’s best for me to just get this out my system. For 3 years I’ve been struggling with an alcoholic addiction. I’ve changed so much due to it, & not in the right ways. I’ve pushed so many of my love ones away & the people I care about because of it… I’ve constantly tried to slow down / stop myself from drinking, but it’s not easy at all. This year I want a new challenge & the challenge is for me to get clean. I never knew addiction was this hard. Before hand it was easy for me to block it out, but now it’s taking a toll… @YBNNahmir Twitter

The Visionland album creator added:

It’s just been a lot going on in my life behind close doors that I leave off the internet. The only thing I wanna do now in life is get help, therapy or even rehab… To feel like myself again & get my family back. I’m sorry y’all. I slipped. If you’re struggling with addiction it’s best to seek help. That’s all I’m trying to do. I use to think this was just some “normal s###” until I realized I’m NOT THE SAME ANYMORE. S### is one of the the worst feelings ever. @YBNNahmir Twitter

YBN Namir is the latest rapper from the late 2010s-era to deal with substance abuse issues. In January, Lil Xan accused his then-manager, Stat Quo, of fueling his drug dependency. Additionally, both Juice WRLD and Lil Peep reportedly passed away from narcotic overdoses.

