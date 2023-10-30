YBN Nahmir Announces He’s Going To Rehab

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The founding member of the YBN collective shared some personal news.

Nicholas “YBN Nahmir” Simmons scored a Platinum plaque for his 2017 single “Rubbin Off the Paint.” That early success in the music business seemed like the then-teenager was set to be a big breakout Hip-Hop star.

However, YBN Nahmir’s career has cooled down over the last several years. The 23-year-old rapper has been relatively quiet when it comes to new tracks. It turns out there could be a reason for the low output.

Simmons took to the X platform on October 29 to share some personal information. He posted, “Rehab soon. Understanding your addiction & admitting to it is the 1st step. Pray for me on this hard journey.”

As some of his fans showed support for his decision to enter rehabilitation, YBN Nahmir thanked his followers on the social media platform. Last year, he admitted to having a drinking problem.

rehab soon. understanding your addiction & admitting to it is the 1st step. pray for me on this hard journey. — YBN NAHMIR (@YBNNahmir) October 30, 2023

“I feel like it’s best for me to just get this out my system. For 3 years I’ve been struggling with an alcoholic addiction. I’ve changed so much due to it, & not in the right ways. I’ve pushed so many of my [loved] ones away & the people I care about because of it,” tweeted Nahmir in March 2022.

YBN Nahmir rose to prominence as part of the YBN collective along with YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae and others. Cordae dropped the YBN from his stage name and parted ways from the group in 2020. Then Almighty Jay publicly clashed with Nahmir in 2021.

In addition to earning a Recording Industry Association of America plaque for “Rubbin Off the Paint,” YBN Nahmir also went double-platinum with “Bounce Out with That.” 2019’s “Opp Stoppa” scored a Platinum Award as well.

Namir released his Visionland album in 2021 via Atlantic Records. That project included contributions by Ty Dolla $ign, G Herbo, 21 Savage, G-Eazy, Offset, E-40, Too $hort, and more. This year saw Nahmir release “Get Her Back!” featuring IMNOTDEVY. He also made an appearance on “West Coast” by G-Consta.

all the time. 🙏🏽❤️ — YBN NAHMIR (@YBNNahmir) October 30, 2023

I love you too. — YBN NAHMIR (@YBNNahmir) October 30, 2023