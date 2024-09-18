YFN Lucci Caught Up In Death Hoax

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Baseless rumors claimed YFN Lucci died in prison. He is serving time for violating the Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act.

YFN Lucci became the subject of a death hoax on Wednesday (September 18). The incarcerated rapper’s lawyer Drew Findling debunked the rumor, which spread on social media platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).

The death hoax preyed upon fans already mourning the loss of Rich Homie Quan, who passed away two weeks ago. YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, is currently serving a prison sentence for violating the Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act.

YFN Lucci accepted a plea deal in January. He was sentenced to 20 years with 10 in custody and the balance on probation.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis submitted a letter in support of YFN Lucci’s early release in June. He could get out of prison in January 2025.

“The state does not object to defendant Rayshawn Bennett being released from Department of Corrections the first time he becomes eligible for parole or after serving one-third of his prison sentence, whichever comes first,” Willis wrote. “This recommendation by the state is conditioned upon the defendant’s compliance with the lawful authority of all Department of Corrections personnel and having had no incidents of any kind in any facility in which he has been housed while in the custody of the Department of Corrections.”

Findling hoped Willis’ letter would persuade Georgia’s parole board to release YFN Lucci.

“The District Attorney of Fulton County did the unorthodox,” Findling said. “That letter from the district attorney is a powerful punch and is really at the heart of the letter and supporting documents and the memorandum that we have shared with the parole board.”

Prosecutors dropped a murder charge against YFN Lucci as part of his plea deal. He pleaded guilty to a gang charge in exchange for the dismissal of 12 of the 13 counts against him.