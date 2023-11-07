YNW Melly Retrial: Prosecutors Seek Delay, Claim Rapper’s Not Ready For Trial

Florida prosecutors filed a renewed motion requesting a reset of the commencement date for YNW Melly’s murder retrial on Monday (November 6). According to court documents obtained by Bryson Paul, the prosecution insisted the rapper was not ready for his retrial to start despite his demand for a speedy trial.

Prosecutors wanted more time to sort out pending motions and conduct depositions. They argued YNW Melly already contributed to delays with his own motions, such as his efforts to get former lead prosecutor Kristine Bradley removed from the case.

“Throughout the defendant’s 20+ pleadings and in court hearings, the defendant complains of the number of witnesses that must be deposed as well as the many motions that must be heard,” prosecutors wrote. “The defendant complains that the state has filed motions after the court’s discovery cut off, yet the defendant himself has also filed motions after this date. Several of the state’s motions are a result of the defendant’s new criminal activity.”

They added, “It is abundantly evident that the defendant is not ready for trial.”

Jury selection for YNW Melly’s retrial began in October. Prosecutors proposed two ways to handle jury selection while settling the various motions and potential depositions.

“Continue with jury selection until a panel is found and then return them in mid-to-late February for the commencement of testimony,” prosecutors suggested. “This will allow time to litigate all motions and allow for all depositions of witnesses the defendant desires. Or contact the currently sworn jurors that have been time-qualified and have them begin to return on January 8, 2023, to continue jury selection with testimony to start two weeks after a panel is found.”

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, remains in jail awaiting his retrial. He was previously tried for murder this past summer. The proceedings ended in a mistrial.

Prosecutors accuse YNW Melly of killing his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. The rapper pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.