Yo Gotti Drops “Big League” The Official Song Of The NBA Finals Ft. Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, & Lil Poppa 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Yo Gotti and the CMG collective could also be coming to ESPN during the NBA Finals after the outlet teased a possible appearance.

Yo Gotti just made a major announcement after teasing a collaboration with the NBA on Tuesday evening (May 31).

The CMG boss took to Instagram to share a video revealing he had something big coming before shouting out the NBA.

Then, at midnight Yo Gotti unveiled his new single “Big League,” featuring Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa. According to Gotti, the track is the official song for the upcoming NBA finals.

“Official song of The NBA Finals,” he declared. “‘BIG LEAGUE’ Out Now. 🏀🏆 @yogotti @moneybaggyo @lilpoppa @mozzy Tune in to @nbaonespn @nba”

He shared a visualizer for the song showing a custom CMG jersey displaying the artist’s signatures.

The official NBAonESPN IG account also teased a possible ESPN appearance from the GMG roster. They took to the comments of Yo Gotti’s post to tease, “#CMG x NBA on ESPN 🤞🔥”

While Yo Gotti and the CMG collective have been consistently racking up hit songs and expanding their brand with a series of entrepreneurial ventures, it hasn’t always been this way. The “Cold Gangsta” hitmaker received some advice from another label-running rapper-turned-entrepreneur, helping to propel him to mainstream success.

“I was having a [phone] conversation with 50 Cent,” Yo Gotti explained to Billboard. “And he was like, ‘Yo, you’re winning, but you can’t be Cocaine Muzik Group — that’s too harsh. They’re going to be scared of that.’ [I] thought about it like, ‘Damn, he’s right. What else does CMG mean?’ He put it in my head to start thinking in that direction.”