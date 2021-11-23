Young Thug: I Don’t See No Other City Taking The No. 1 Spot From Atlanta

Polo G recently sparked online debate when he declared his hometown of Chicago has the best rappers. While Polo claimed Chitown supremacy, one Atlanta resident suggested his city will remain the centerpiece of Hip Hop for a long time.

Young Thug and Gunna were part of a Revolt Summit panel on November 13 in Atlanta. The Gathering Spot CEO Ryan Wilson led the discussion which included a question about where Atlanta was heading in the Hip Hop space over the next five to ten years.

“Where New York always been,” Young Thug told Ryan Wilson. The YSL label leader referenced New York City which is the original home of Hip Hop. NYC is widely considered the Mecca of the culture.

Thug added, “I don’t see no other city taking over Atlanta because we steady having new artists come from Atlanta and we’re getting bigger and bigger and bigger. And the biggest artists that’s popping right now are from Atlanta. We gonna keep going higher and higher. I don’t see no other city gaining the #1 spot again. We got it.”

ATL Rappers Have Found Success In Hip Hop For Four Decades

Atlanta produced turn-of-the-millennium-era rap legends like OutKast, Goodie Mob, T.I., Ludacris, Jeezy, and Gucci Mane. The last ten years also saw the rise of Young Thug, Gunna, Future, Migos, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, JID, EarthGang, Lil Yachty, 6LACK, Playboi Carti, Latto, Lil Keed, and others.

Even though Young Thug is only 30 years old, he is still already considered a Hip Hop veteran. Thugger broke out as a recording artist thanks to projects such as 2015’s Barter 6 and 2015’s Slime Season.

The 300 Entertainment-backed rhymer, also known as Jeffery and SEX, dropped his Punk studio LP on October 15, 2021. Punk managed to open at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart and five songs from the album made it onto the Hot 100 weekly rankings.