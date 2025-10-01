Young Thug Prays For Diddy’s Release While Making Crude Baby Oil Gesture On Stream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug backed Diddy during a livestream while holding baby oil and making a gesture that instantly set social media ablaze.

Young Thug raised eyebrows Tuesday night (September 30) after bizarre baby oil antics and an unexpected show of support for Diddy during a livestream on Adin Ross’s Kick channel, just days before the music mogul’s sentencing on federal charges.

“What the f### you doing with that? Whoa,” Ross shouted as Thug approached him, holding the bottle while making a suggestive motion. “No baby oil in here, bro!”

When pressed about the odd gesture, Thug responded without hesitation: “Free the OG Diddy. Free the OG. For sure. That’s my OG.”

Ross then speculated that Diddy could be released after his sentencing on October 3. Thug replied, “Praying for him to get out.”

Young Thug just pulled up on Adin Ross’s stream with baby oil, saying ‘Free Diddy’ and hoping he gets released this week pic.twitter.com/UDztdMSvmF — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 1, 2025

The moment quickly exploded across social media, with viewers confused by Thug’s stance.

One person posted, “Oh nah That jail really did sum to him.” Another wrote, “Why do all washed rappers transition to diddy supporters and baby oil jokes.” A third added, “he’s been on a the wildest run of L’s recently. Where is his PR team???”

The livestream appearance came just months after Young Thug resolved his own high-profile legal case.

In October 2024, he pleaded guilty to gang, drug and firearm charges tied to Atlanta’s YSL RICO investigation. The 34-year-old rapper had been behind bars for nearly two years before being sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation.

Diddy, 55, is currently awaiting sentencing after being convicted on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

Federal prosecutors are pushing for an 11-year, 3-month sentence, while his legal team is requesting no more than 14 months. A judge recently rejected Diddy’s last-ditch attempt to dismiss the remaining charges.