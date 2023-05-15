Young Thug Trial Down To 9 Defendants In YSL RICO Case’s Latest Twist

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Several defendants have exited the YSL RICO trial while Young Thug and others wait on a jury to be seated.

A judge severed Damone Blalock’s case from the YSL RICO trial, leaving Young Thug as one of the nine remaining defendants.

According to Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Blalock became ill prior to court proceedings on Monday (May 15). The judge opted for severance instead of continuing without Young Thug’s co-defendant.

Prosecutors objected to severing Blalock’s case. Blalock and his lawyer Justin Hill hoped to stay in the YSL RICO trial.

Hill proposed standing in for his ill client for the day. The attorney said it was “bittersweet” to exit several months into jury selection.

“This is a long trial, and I’m trying to run a business at the same time,” he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was becoming taxing on me and my business.”

Earlier this month, Judge Ural Glanville severed Jayden Myrick’s case from the YSL RICO trial. Myrick’s severance stemmed from mental health concerns.

Last week, Young Thug missed pre-trial hearings due to his own health issues. He was taken to the hospital twice, adding to the delays in the YSL RICO case.

Young Thug was evaluated for chest pains. His medical troubles occurred a few weeks after he requested bond for the fourth time since his May 2022 arrest.

Jury selection for the YSL RICO trial began in January. No jurors have been seated over the past few months.