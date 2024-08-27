Young Thug Trial: Woody Attempts To Make Rapper’s Lawyer Say N-Word

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel questioned key witness Kenneth “Woody” Copeland yet again in the YSL RICO trial.

Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel did his best to avoid using the n-word while referencing a quote in the YSL RICO trial on Tuesday (August 27). Steel tiptoed around the word while questioning Kenneth “Woody” Copeland during a funny interaction in court.

“He said, ‘Listen, the N would give me money,” Steel read aloud.

Woody responded, “What is N?”

Steel attempted to clarify.

“N-I-G,” he said before a dramatic pause. “G.”

Woody replied, “Oh! N####.”

Woody tries to get Thug's lawyer to say the N word LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/XyZxQfprC8 — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) August 27, 2024

The lighthearted moment provided a bit of humor in what’s been a contentious and slow-moving trial. Woody has been at the center of controversy as defense lawyers believed prosecutors and the trial’s original judge coerced him into testifying in June. Woody returned to the witness stand in August after the trial was derailed for weeks, requiring a new judge to take over the case.

Woody claimed he lied about Young Thug committing crimes in past interrogations. He desperately sought a respite from questioning on Tuesday.

“I’m tired of keeping reliving this stuff,” he said. “I’m tired of it! I’m tired of it, man! I’m sitting right here. I got cramps, I got knots in my stomach, man. I haven’t eaten nothing. I tried to eat yesterday. I haven’t ate. I haven’t ate today. Y’all see me up here. I ask for a break. I ask—I’m in pain right now. I understand it might be my fault. I’m telling y’all: I made it up. I lied. Damn, man.”

Young Thug, Gunna and others were indicted on RICO charges in 2022. Young Thug has remained in jail since his arrest. Gunna accepted a plea deal and was released from custody in 2022.

The YSL RICO trial began in 2023. It is already the longest trial in Georgia history. If convicted, Young Thug faces up to 20 years in prison. He maintains his innocence.