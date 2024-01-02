Young Thug’s RICO Case Set To Resume After Stabbed Co-Defendant Recovers

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jeffery “Young Thug” Williams, 32, is still on trial in Georgia for gang-related charges. Fulton County prosecutors plan to call more witnesses beginning this week.

According to WSB-TV, the RICO case will resume on Tuesday (January 2). Judge Ural Glanville paused the trial after someone stabbed Young Thug’s co-defendant, Shannon Stillwell, in jail last month.

A fellow inmate allegedly attacked Shannon Stillwell, aka Shannon Jackson, during a December 10 fight. Stillwell reportedly left Grady Memorial Hospital and can now return to the courtroom.

Authorities indicted Young Thug and more than two dozen other suspects in May 2022. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis claims the rapper led a criminal street gang under the guise of the YSL record label.

“He is not running this criminal street gang in Cleveland Avenue area of ‘Bleveland,’ to gain property, money or power,” Thug’s attorney Brian Steel, argued in opening statements.

Steel also told jurors, “Jeffery Williams did it on will and hard work and determination without anybody’s help except for the people from that area who he will not turn his back on.”

Young Thug, along with five other people, pled not guilty to all charges. However, numerous charged defendants took plea deals, including YSL recording artist Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens.

Prosecutors charged Thug with Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity, Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felon and additional offenses. The Business Is Business album creator could face a reported maximum sentence of 120 years in state prison. He has remained behind bars since his arrest.