YouTube’s ‘Behind The Beats’ Animated Series To Feature Snoop Dogg

Hip Hop culture/Pop culture icon Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr. will be one of the music acts highlighted in a forthcoming Behind the Beats animated series from YouTube Originals.

Behind the Beats will premiere on November 18. The Snoop Dogg episode reportedly focuses on the rap legend’s breakout solo hit “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)” from 1993.

The first season of Behind the Beats will present twenty-six episodes. Other musicians – such as Debbie Harry, Joan Jett, and Donna Summer – will be featured on the program as well.

“This new animated musical series from TeamTO hits a sweet spot for family co-viewing, filling a gap for parents who want to watch something together with their kids that they actually will enjoy,” stated Craig Hunter, Global Head of Kids & Family Originals for YouTube, in a Variety article.

Meet our new show BEHIND THE BEATS 🎷🎸🎤

It will be broadcast on both @YouTube (nov. 18th) and @Francetele (nov 19th).

Get ready for your head to nod over and over again! 🎶



A huge big up for the amazing team who's behind this show 👏 https://t.co/VkC2vjwbS1 — TeamTO (@TeamTOstudio) October 12, 2022

TeamTO is an independent animation studio based in France. The 17-year-old company previously produced animated series like Zoé Kézako and City of Ghosts as well as the full-length feature film Yellowbird.

YouTube Originals is also home to other new kid-focused programs such as Super Sema, The Big Tiny Food Face-Off, Tab Time, The Ann Ziety Show, and Jam Van. As far as Hip Hop-related content, YouTube Originals has presented Will Smith’s Best Shape Of My Life and Migos’ Ice Cold.

Snoop Dogg already had a working relationship with YouTube’s Kids & Family division. The Doggystyle album creator previously announced the launch of the children’s animated series Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes. As of press time, the Doggyland videos on YouTube have amassed more than 6.2 million total views.