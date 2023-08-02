YSL Co-Founder Busted For Drugs And Guns While Young Thug Awaits Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YSL Mondo, who avoided charges in the RICO case against Young Thug and others, now faces multiple charges in Georgia.

Police raided the home of YSL Mondo, a co-founder of Young Thug’s YSL crew. According to WSB-TV, Mondo faces multiple drug, gun and gang-related charges in Georgia.

Cobb County records listed Mondo’s arrest date as July 27. He remains in custody.

Mondo, whose real name is Fremondo Crenshaw, was not charged in last year’s sweeping RICO indictment against Young Thug and other YSL members. Earlier this year, Mondo labeled Gunna a snitch for accepting a plea deal in the high-profile case.

“You can’t say, ‘Oh, they tricked me,’ or ‘Oh, I ain’t talk,’” Mondo said on the Ugly Money podcast. “Come on, my brother … It’s certain s### you just don’t do. And hey boy, you crossed the line, my brother … You did that.”

Young Thug is one of eight defendants left awaiting trial in the YSL RICO case. Jury selection began in January, but months went by with no jurors seated.

Last month, a judge denied bond to Young Thug yet again. The rapper has been locked up since his May 2022 arrest.

Young Thug was one of the 28 people named in the YSL RICO indictment. Some of his co-defendants took plea deals while others had their cases severed from the slow-moving trial.