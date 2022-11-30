Yung Joc Claims DaBaby Ticking Off Female Fans Hurt His Career

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Did public issues with #DaniLeigh and #MeganTheeStallion damage #DaBaby?

The trajectory of DaBaby’s career has changed since “Suge” peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019. Three years later, reports that DaBaby struggles to sell concert tickets have dominated news stories about the rapper.

A September 2 show in New Orleans did not take place after DaBaby apparently failed to fill the 14,000-seat Smoothie King Center. Social media users also clowned the Baby on Baby 2 album creator for apparently offering buy-one-get-one-free tickets for a Birmingham date.

VladTV caught up with Yung Joc to get his thoughts on DaBaby’s apparent fall from grace. The “It’s Goin’ Down” hitmaker offered a theory that centers around women possibly turning on the 30-year-old Charlotte rhymer.

“Let’s keep it a hundred. Homie gonna give your ass a show, and homie can rap. The man can rap. He makes good music,” said Yung Joc. “There’s some things that went against him.”

Joc continued, “You always gotta remember, man, that like being in a position of being an entertainer, if you’re fan base is more women, when it starts looking like you’re a womanizer and you don’t care about women or you’ll go against them women… that s###’s gonna stick with them.”

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member mentioned DaBaby’s turbulent public relationship with DaniLeigh. Yung Joc also suggested DaBaby’s decision to rap about allegedly sleeping with Megan Thee Stallion was a mistake.

“One of the last things that [DaBaby] did that possibly ticked off his fanbase – the women in this culture – is out the blue saying he f##### Meg Thee Stallion,” stated Yung Joc. “It was like, ‘Huh?’ Even dudes was like, ‘Damn, why’d you do that? What made that boy say that?'”

Yung Joc went on to say that DaBaby’s music is still “hard” and that his career is not necessarily over. The Streetz Morning Takeover radio host added, “This just gonna be a case of perseverance. He’s gotta persevere through this storm.”

DaBaby also experienced significant backlash for his comments about HIV/AIDS at the Rolling Loud Miami event in 2021. Numerous other festivals disinvited him following those remarks that many people deemed to be homophobic.