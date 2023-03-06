Yung Miami Declares She’s “Not Sharing” Her Man In Next Relationship  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Miami also shared her thoughts on marriage, insisting she will never tie the know because “men are not faithful.”

Yung Miami appears to be tired of having to share her man with other women.

The City Girl, who has been seeing Diddy for over a year although the pair maintain they’re still single, took to social media on Sunday to issue a declaration about her next relationship.

After debuting a new single at Rolling Loud on Saturday evening (Mar. 4) with fellow City girl JT, Yung Miami was in need of some TLC.

“It’s been a long week I just want my man 😓,” she tweeted on Sunday. However, while she did not say what got between her and her man, she returned with a follow–up tweet a short time later.

“I’m not sharing my next n####!” Yung Miami stated although she failed to say what prompted the tweet.

I'm not sharing my next n####! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 6, 2023

Elsewhere, this weekend, the Caresha Please host revealed she has no plans to ever tie the knot.

“I don’t want to get married cos I feel like men are not faithful,” Yung Miami said during a recent Instagram Live session. “I take everything personal, I will never forget. If my husband cheats on me, Imma kill him.”

Yung Miami says she doesn’t want to get married because she believes men are unfaithful pic.twitter.com/EWzog6FPl5 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 5, 2023

Diddy Says “Yung Miami Is Not My Side Chick”

Last year, Diddy defended Yung Miami after fans dragged her online. She was called a “side chick” after the Hip-Hop mogul announced the birth of his daughter, Love Sean Combs.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick,” Diddy tweeted last December. “Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.

“So think what you want,” he continued. “But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

Yung Miami also insisted she and Diddy have a mutually beneficial relationship.

“People think that I’m like a side chick and he just do whatever he want and I’m just head over heels. No it go both ways,” she said. “Ain’t nothing one sided over here.”

She also revealed that she knew about the baby before she was born in October.