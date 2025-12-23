Alabama BBQ restaurant server shares a ‘server’s worst nightmare.’ But it’s actually a pretty common practice

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An Alabama server shows one of the “worst” things you can do as a customer at a restaurant. Chances are, you’ve probably done this.

In a video, TikTok creator Kay (@kaybellat) shows eight cards lined up by a register each with a receipt. They caption the video saying, “Like why can’t y’all just Cashapp each other?”

The video has 148,800 likes and 775,500 views. Kay often posts video about the ups and downs of serving and just how outlandish customers can be.

What Is This Alabama BBQ Server’s ‘Worst Nightmare’?

Kay’s video text overlay reads, “A servers worst nightmare.” Why exactly are eight payment cards lined up an issue? Well, multiple reasons.

It takes time: Servers taking more time to close up a table’s tab means delays in table turnover. Meaning the whole flow of the restaurant can get out of whack. It’s tedious: Why would anyone want to repeat any part of their job eight times when you can just do it once and get on to the next thing? It complicates the tip: While most folks know servers need a tip, the math can get weird when you split the bill multiple ways. Sometimes customers might not communicate well about how much tip each person should leave, according to Reader’s Digest.

However, there are ways to split the check without stressing out your restaurant server. One idea from Food & Wine is limiting the number of different cards to four.

Viewers Weigh in on Server’s ‘Worst Nightmare’

Viewers in the comments seem to be in agreement with Kat about how annoying splitting the check in so many ways can be.

“They see one person left $20 so now they all leave no tip. When I eat out with friends my tip isn’t their tip, they need to leave their own tip,” said one commenter.

“Immediately no,” said another server. “I say I can only split it three ways, because I’m not doing all of that.”

“Then they get mad when you don’t remember whose card is whose,” another person said.

Other restaurant servers shared their check splitting nightmares.

“I once had a party of 25 teachers in town for a conference. All separate checks, but also needed alcohol separated, too. Fifty-two separate checks, 52 different forms of payment,” one person said.

“Better then 20 old people paying in cash all 20s and I have to do it from my own bank,” a second person argued.

Don’t be that person, plan ahead if you’re in a big group of customer about how you will split the check.

All Hip Hop has reached out to Kat for comment via TikTok message and comment.