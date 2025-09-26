A$AP Rocky Rejects Therapy For Jay-Z’s Wisdom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky dismissed therapy as ineffective and said Jay-Z is someone people trust for advice, while promoting his new film and reflecting on fatherhood.

LOS ANGELES — A$AP Rocky dismissed the value of traditional therapy and praised Jay-Z as a reliable source of guidance during a recent interview with Elle, tying his views on mental health to both his personal life and his latest film project.

“I think Jay-Z is a Black therapist,” Rocky said. “A lot of people come to him with their problems.”

The Harlem native made the statement while promoting If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, a psychological thriller he stars in alongside Rose Byrne. The film is scheduled to release next month.

Rocky Says Therapy Feels Pointless

Rocky didn’t mince words when asked about his opinion on therapy. He compared professional counseling to mystical services and questioned its relevance to his life.

“My outlook on therapy is so pessimistic, it’s not even funny,” he said.“I might get killed for this, but I put therapists in the same box as psychic readings.”

“I look at it like, yo, if you don’t share the same experiences, what’s the point of me telling a stranger my business for an hour straight, for them to just say, ‘OK, well, how did that make you feel?’”

He linked his skepticism to a broader issue—the lack of Black therapists—and suggested that people often turn to trusted community figures like Jay-Z for support instead.

New Film Mirrors His Mental State

Rocky described If I Had Legs I’d Kick You as emotionally intense and reflective of his own mental state.

“That whole f**king film is an anxiety attack,” he said.

The movie, which explores psychological tension and emotional unraveling, appears to parallel some of Rocky’s personal views on mental health and vulnerability.

Growing Family With Rihanna

The Elle profile also touched on Rocky’s personal life. He and Rihanna recently welcomed their third child, a daughter. The couple continues to balance high-profile careers with parenting, adding another layer to Rocky’s evolving perspective.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You opens in theaters next month.