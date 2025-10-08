Donald Trump Mocks “Bad Bunny Rabbit” Halftime Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump dismissed Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime show as “absolutely ridiculous” and admitted he doesn’t know who the global music star is.

Trump Dismisses Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Headliner Status

Donald Trump called Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance “absolutely ridiculous” during a Newsmax appearance, admitting he has no idea who the chart-topping Puerto Rican artist even is.

Speaking on Greg Kelly Reports, the former president reacted to the NFL’s decision to book Bad Bunny for the 2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. “The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny rabbit or whatever his name is,” host Greg Kelly said. Trump responded, “I’ve never heard of him. I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

NFL and Apple Music Confirm Bad Bunny for 2026 Super Bowl

The NFL and Apple Music confirmed last month that Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2026. The announcement surprised some observers, especially since the rapper will not perform in any U.S. cities during his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.

The 2026 halftime show will mark Bad Bunny’s only U.S. appearance that year. His absence from American tour stops has drawn attention, particularly after he cited U.S. immigration enforcement as a major concern.

Bad Bunny Avoids U.S. Tour Stops Over Immigration Concerns

In an interview with I-D magazine, Bad Bunny explained that fears of ICE activity influenced his decision to keep his tour outside the U.S. “I don’t feel safe touring there right now,” he said, pointing to the ongoing immigration crackdowns as a key factor.

Despite skipping U.S. cities, the Grammy-winning artist remains one of the most streamed musicians globally, and his Super Bowl booking is expected to draw a massive international audience.

The NFL’s 60th Super Bowl is scheduled for February 8, 2026. The event will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.