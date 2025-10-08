EXCLUSIVE: Daddy Yankee’s Wife Wants It All, Including His Stage Name

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Daddy Yankee is battling to protect his name and fortune in court after his ex-wife demanded control of his brand and allegedly accessed over $100 million.

Legal Clash Over Name and Brand

Daddy Yankee is locked in a heated courtroom fight in Puerto Rico, where his ex-wife Mireddys González is trying to claim ownership of his stage name and a piece of his multimillion-dollar empire. The reggaetón star, born Ramón L. Ayala Rodríguez, is pushing back against González’s demand that the court treat the “Daddy Yankee” name and related trademarks as marital property.

González, who served as CEO of El Cartel Records during their nearly 30-year marriage, argues that her role entitles her to partial ownership of the brand. She has threatened legal action if Yankee continues using the name, along with “DY,” “El Cartel” and “Legendaddy,” without her approval.

Accusations of Financial Misconduct

The dispute escalated after their February 18 divorce, when Daddy Yankee accused González and her sister Ayeicha González Castellanos of improperly moving more than $100 million from two of his companies. According to court filings, the alleged transfers include $80 million from El Cartel Records and $20 million from Los Cangris Inc.

González’s legal team denies any wrongdoing. They argue the funds were part of shared marital assets and claim she had full authority to access them as a co-owner and executive.

Identity and Ownership at Stake

Yankee’s attorneys say González is attempting to “hijack” his identity and legacy. They argue he has used the “Daddy Yankee” name in commerce for over 30 years and that González never had individual rights to the trademark. His legal team is asking the court for a permanent injunction to prevent her from asserting ownership over his professional name or interfering with his business operations.

The case has also created tension within the family, including strained relationships with at least one of their children.

Trademark Law and Divorce

At the center of the legal battle is whether Puerto Rican law allows intellectual property like trademarks to be divided in a divorce. Yankee’s lawyers argue it does not—unless the rights were specifically assigned, which they say never happened. They also point out that while El Cartel Records managed the trademarks during the marriage, the brand was created and monetized by Yankee long before González became involved.

González is asking the court for joint control of the brand and a share of future profits tied to the name.

Impact on Career and Public Image

As the legal fight unfolds, Daddy Yankee is preparing for upcoming appearances, including the Billboard Latin Music Awards. His legal team says the dispute could damage his reputation and create confusion in the entertainment industry. Court documents reveal both parties agreed not to move assets over $100,000 without written consent while litigation continues.

The next court hearing is expected later this year.