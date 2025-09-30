Here’s What DMC of Run-DMC Wants You To Know About Recovery

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

DMC is building “Rock Bottom: The Musical” from his recovery journey, using music and honesty to tackle addiction and mental health stigma head-on.

DMC Channels Sobriety Into New Stage Project

DMC is turning his personal battles with addiction and depression into a creative mission with “Rock Bottom: The Musical”—a developing stage production that aims to challenge the stigma around mental health and substance abuse. The Run-DMC icon, now 60, says the show draws from his own recovery journey and is meant to help others find strength through storytelling.

“Rock Bottom is a musical about recovery, addiction and sobriety,” DMC said in an interview with WBZ NewsRadio 1030. “I was approached to participate by Simon Kirk, one of the most incredible drummers and musicians in the history of music from Free and Bad Company.”

A Cast With Shared Experience

The production’s lineup includes artists who’ve faced their own struggles, such as Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton, comedian Tony V and musician Woody G. For DMC, the collaboration is about more than music—it’s about breaking silence.

“We’re doing this musical to destroy and eradicate the stigma associated with addiction,” he said.

A Life Behind the Mic and in the Shadows

Even as Run-DMC helped define 1980s Hip-Hop, DMC was privately battling alcoholism and depression. He has spoken openly about suicidal thoughts and a spiritual crisis that persisted despite his fame.

“I’m DMC from the hip hop group Run DMC, who walked this way with Adidas to tell the world how tricky life could be. But I’m also an alcoholic, suicidal, metaphysical, spiritual wreck even though I was DMC,” he said.

A Turning Point at 35

DMC’s lowest moment came when he discovered he was adopted, a revelation that deepened his depression. A conversation with another adoptee helped him realize he wasn’t alone.

“It wasn’t until I met another adoptee who made me realize, oh, I’m not the only adopted person in this world. I knew I wasn’t alone,” he said. “Then I started thinking I might not be the only depressed person in this world.”

That moment led him to seek professional help and begin therapy, which he now calls “the most gangster thing” in Hip-Hop.

“If you removed guilt and shame from the situation, you remove the pain of going through it,” he said. “Don’t be ashamed of being on meth. Don’t be ashamed of being abused, ashamed of being an alcoholic. We all been there. There’s a million people like you. You are not alone.”

Using His Platform to Speak Out

DMC has long used his voice to raise awareness about mental health. In his 2016 memoir, Ten Ways Not to Commit Suicide, he detailed his struggles and urged others to seek help without fear.

“No matter what it is that you’re going through, do not be ashamed to ask for help,” he said. “You’re not weak, you’re not psycho. It’s no different from having a backache and gotta go to the chiropractor. It’s no different from having a toothache and gotta go to the dentist.”

Bridging Rock and Hip-Hop

DMC also reflected on his group’s historic collaboration with Aerosmith on “Walk This Way,” which helped merge rock and Hip-Hop audiences.

“When Steven Tyler took that mike stand and knocked down the wall that was separating us in the video, people all over the world saw that didn’t just happen in the video. It happened in the world for real,” he said.

New Music and What’s Next

DMC continues to blend genres. A new track featuring Sebastian Bach, Travis Barker, Mick Mars and Duff McKagan is scheduled for release in January.

“Rock Bottom: The Musical” is still in development, with fundraising underway and no official release date yet. But for DMC, the goal is clear.

“Your story of struggle, just by talking about it, will save people’s lives,” he said. “You gotta go take care of yourself so you can take care of your world.”

**You can also catch DMC live on October 18 at The 3rd Annual Hip-Hop Cultural Summit at the Delaware Art Museum. Check out AllHipHop.com/summit for more information.



