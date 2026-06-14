Woman’s real ID gets denied at Miami Club. So she calls the police: ‘Keep in mind I’m 22…’

A woman is outraged after she says her real ID was denied at a Miami nightclub. She says she called the police to rectify the situation.

TikTok creator Mia (@mimuushkaa) posted a video from the nightclub. “So, guys, I just denied my real ID for the first time,” she says to start the video. “So, I had to call the police. Now we wait to humble this [expletive] bouncer.”

In the caption, she writes, “Keep in mind I’m 22 in five months.”

Why Did a Miami Club Deny This Woman’s Real ID?

In the comments section of the video, viewers reacted to the scene at the Miami club and the idea that Mia’s real ID was denied.

“The liquor store lady snapped my ID on my birthday lmao I just turned 21,” wrote one viewer.

“She sued and won $9 million,” joked a second viewer.

“I got denied with my real ID at an 18 and up event,” a third person said.

Someone else said, “The problem is even if you are proven right, an establishment can deny anyone for any reason they want for the most part.”

Another person said, “This is my biggest fear when I turn 21.”

Can Businesses Turn Down Real IDs?

Businesses in Florida that serve alcohol have a duty to verify that anyone being served alcohol is 21 years of age. Failure to prevent minors from drinking can cost business owners fines, jail time, and loss of a liquor license. So, it’s understandable that some businesses might err on the side of caution when it comes to younger patrons.

Mia is far from the first 21-year-old to be denied, even while showing a valid ID. Ten years ago, a 25-year-old posted on a Niketalk forum to recount how a bouncer denied him entrance to an establishment based on skepticism that his ID was valid. In 2020, an NYU student was refused service at a bar based on her valid Puerto Rican ID.

Why Would a Bar Reject a Valid ID?

According to Lake Como’s Bar Anticipation, there’s a good reason for a young person’s real ID being rejected, and that is because, unfortunately, fake IDs are incredibly sophisticated these days. Ultimately, it sounds like it comes down to judgment.

When bars face losing their liquor licenses—and therefore their business—over fake IDs, some can understandably institute policies that remove any ambiguity for bouncers or bartenders who are dealing with a high volume of customers. And, yes, establishments have the right to refuse service to an individual whom they believe is underage.

However, some commenters on this Reddit thread posted to r/bartenders eight years ago noted that bartenders are generally not legally liable if the underage person said they were 21, produced an ID that appeared legitimate, and would look of age to a reasonable person.

AllHipHop contacted Mia via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We will update this story if she responds.