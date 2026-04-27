‘Not a place for kids’: San Antonio man drives by restaurant with a giant shark on the outside. Then he realizes it’s not a seafood restaurant

A San Antonio man claimed to drive by a spot that looked like a “seafood restaurant” or aquarium on I-10, only to realize that it wasn’t one. Now, he’s warning his audience not to go inside the spot with their wives, baby mamas, or children.

TikToker Devin Garcia Ramirez (@officialdjaftermath210) had a warning for anyone who mistakes a specific location—111 NW Loop 410—as a kid-friendly spot. It’s not. He issued a PSA to “family-oriented” individuals, telling them to avoid the destination in his post with over 214,000 views.

He avoided mentioning the name of the business in his video, but most of his audience could identify it after a quick Google search. Ramirez was talking about Sugar’s—a gentleman’s club that looks innocent on the outside but isn’t on the inside.

History of Sugar’s in San Antonio, Texas

As it turns out, Sugar’s used to be a restaurant. But after a few different iterations of steakhouses, bars, and sushi spots, it eventually became a club. The club has gone through multiple names and iterations over the years. And while it’s most known by its former name, Sugar’s, it’s taken on a new identity in recent history.

As one commenter on a Reddit thread explained, “Sugars used to be ‘Stuart Anderson Cattle Company’ a steak house, then it closed and became Sharkey[‘s,] a bar / club… They had one in Port [Arkansas]. Then it was the Lodge Gentleman’s club, then Sugars Lodge, now just Sugars.”

It’s well known as one of the most covert clubs in the country, considering it doesn’t have an obvious “club” appearance. The fake shark is a major throwaway that often leaves people new to San Antonio assuming that it might be a spot for seafood. “If you weren’t a local you’d have no idea,” another person added. But most locals know that it’s actually a gentleman’s club.

Commenters from San Antonio didn’t really need an introduction to Sugar’s services, as many locals already knew that it was a club.

“Everyone from San Antonio knows what that place is,” one viewer said.

Another viewer joked, “Poor ladies, they can’t afford clothes.”

Was Ramirez Really ‘Driving By’ Sugar’s?

In his video, Ramirez initially pretended not to know what the “shark spot” was. But he later revealed that he wasn’t necessarily doing a “drive by” on I-10 to discover it. He advertised for the gentleman’s club, saying, “If you’re single, then by all means pull up tomorrow. … You can get 15% off if you let them know DJ Aftermath sent you.”

It’s unclear if the DJ contracts with or works for Sugar’s, although it does seem to inform the deals he offers guests if they drop by.

Problems With Sugar’s

Multiple different people have mentioned that the club—despite appearing somewhat covert on the outside—is dangerous.

Sugar’s has a 2.8 rating on Yelp, with recent reviews complaining about security and odor. One review from 2024 said, “This is the worst and most poorly run club in the city. Super Sketchy and it stinks so bad in there. Nobody really tips and there’s always a bunch of (guys) just watching regular paying customers.”

Either way, one DJ in San Antonio has offered some advice—be careful and don’t bring your children to 111 NW Loop 410 for sushi.

We’ve reached out to Ramirez via TikTok direct message and Instagram direct message. We tried to reach out to Sugar’s of San Antonio, but they were unavailable to comment via cell phone, and we could not leave a message. We’ll let you know if we get more information.