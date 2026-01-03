‘The water & coke but never touching the water irks me!!’: Servers are sharing their ‘server betrayal lists.’ Are you on them?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

You may think you’re a decently mannered restaurant goer, but chances are you have at least one of these annoying or straight-up rude tendencies. Servers dish out the little things that guests do that get under their skin in these “betrayal lists.”

First, what exactly is a betrayal list? The trend actually started with Kanye West. According to The Tab, Kanye posted on X a list of people who wronged him in some way. He captioned the post “I AM IN PAIN THAT NO ONE PERSON CAN FIX,” before sharing the list, which was titled “THE BETRAYAL.” The characters on that list ranged from Patrick Star (yes, SpongeBob’s best friend) to Donald Trump to even his own 12-year-old daughter, North West.

In late 2025, the trend took off on TikTok with people posting their very own “betrayal lists,” aka lists of people who have really ticked them off. Servers seem to have a special place in their heart for this trend. Unfortunately, the things on their list might sound more familiar to you than you think.

‘What Dressings Do You Have?’

Anya (@anya4fterd4rk) posts server-centered content here and there on their TikTok profile. However, her betrayal list video went more viral than others.

Some of the things on Anya’s server betrayal list include the following:

“You’re the best server we’ve ever had” *$5 [tip].

“What dressings do you have” *list all 10 dressings, FIRST BEING RANCH “i’ll just take ranch.”

Helicopter manager.

“Can I have a coke AND a water” *water proceeds to sit on table for decoration *asks for coke refills whole water stays UNTOCUHED.

Middle aged women who haven’t seen each other in years…

The video has over 631,600 views and 73,000 likes.

Oliva (@livcapulong) also has a server betrayal list. Some of the items on their list parallel Anya’s:

Tipping $5 on any amount and thinking you did something.

Paying majority of your bill cash, then paying the rest on debit and tipping 15%.

Getting mad at me because your well done steak frites are taking long.

Thinking you’re the only person in the restaurant when we’re slammed.

HAPPY HOUR more like sad hour.

Teenagers.

Just to name a few on Olivia’s list, which gathered over 302,100 views and 9,000 likes.

Viewers Weigh In

Anya’s video is flooded with supportive comments and other servers weighing in on annoying things customers do.

“Needing birthday singers during Friday dinner rush,” one comment says.

“‘We’re ready to order’ proceeds to wait at the table for 5 mins while they figure it out,” someone else chimes in.

“Genuinely arguing and beefing over the check, yall play rock paper scissors im busy,” says another.

However, under Olivia’s video, several folks are upset that Olivia thinks she’s entitled to a tip.

“Stopped reading after the tip entitlement. Get another job, people are allowed to eat out and not feel like they’re obligated to compensate for your wages. We’re taxed and in an economic decline ourselves as well,” says one comment.

“Hey so, customers aren’t obligated to tip you. Take it up with your boss,” says another, and tons of other comments with similar sentiments.

Are $5 Tips Common?

On the topic of tipping, both Anya’s and Olivia’s lists include people who only tip $5, no matter the bill amount. So, is this a common practice? Maybe. One Reddit thread also has a server crashing out over this “betrayal.”

The heading for the Reddit post is “$5 is NOT a universal tip, people!” They then proceed to explain the issue.

“I have found that in 75% of cases when people dine-in (and are happy with service) they will tip me $5. It doesn’t matter if their bill was $15, $50, or if it was $100. I guess that people think that $5 is a good tip no matter how much you spend. However, on a $100 dollar bill, that is only a 5% tip! To me that amount should only be if I did a poor job,” says @evilcuddleswithevil on the thread TalesFromYourServer.

While some sources like Bankrate say the standard tip for a sit-down restaurant should be 18%, it’s clear some folks disagree.

AllHipHop has reached out to both Anya and Olivia for comment via TikTok direct message and comment. This story will be updated if either party responds.