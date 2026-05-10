Man travels to St. Louis for Cardinals game. Then he requests a hotel room with a fridge—and is shocked to discover the bed: ‘I can’t do this’

A man is sparking online curiosity after discovering a bunk bed in his St. Louis hotel room during his solo stay.

On April 25, Jack Bertelli (@jackbertellisax) posted a TikTok sharing the unusual layout of his hotel room. “I just got to my hotel room in St. Louis,” he says. He mentions that he was returning from a St. Louis Cardinals game.

What Made the Traveller’s St. Louis Hotel Room So Unusual?

Bertelli says the front desk asked if he wanted a room with a fridge. He said yes, as he had food with him.

He says that when he went to his room, everything appeared normal at first glance. The room had two queen beds, an office chair, and a kitchenette. However, things took a turn when he discovered a nook in his room that contained a bunk bed.

“And then we have this monstrosity,” he says, referring to the bunk bed. “What the heck is this, bro? Bunk beds in a hotel room?”

Commenters were quick to explain. “Looks like you got an awesome room for a family of 5-6,” added one viewer. “I don’t see why you’re complaining.”

Why Did the Hotel Room Have Bunk Beds?

While the room may have seemed strange for a solo traveler, there’s likely a straightforward explanation for why Bertelli was assigned a layout with bunk beds, especially after requesting a fridge. In many mid-range and extended-stay hotels, rooms are not just categorized by bed size but by amenities and occupancy flexibility.

Rooms with kitchenettes or refrigerators are often part of “family suites” or “extended stay suites.” These are specifically designed to accommodate larger groups or longer visits. These suites frequently include additional sleeping arrangements like bunk beds, sofa beds, or trundles to maximize capacity without requiring multiple rooms.

Hotels typically assign rooms based on availability and guest requests, not strictly on party size. If Bertelli asked for a fridge and the hotel had limited standard rooms with that feature available, the system may have automatically upgraded or reassigned him to a suite that met his requirement. Amenities like refrigerators and microwaves are more commonly guaranteed in suite-style rooms rather than standard ones, particularly in older properties where not every room has been uniformly updated.

There’s also an operational incentive for hotels to fill less commonly requested room types. Family suites with bunk beds may be harder to book on weekdays or outside of peak travel seasons. This means that assigning them to solo travelers helps maximize occupancy rates.

Additionally, bunk beds in hotel rooms have become more common in recent years as part of a broader trend toward experiential and family-friendly lodging. Brands like Holiday Inn, Marriott, and even boutique hotels have experimented with built-in bunk nooks to appeal to families traveling with children. These designs are often marketed as a perk rather than an oddity.

AllHipHop reached out to Bertelli for comment via TikTok direct message and comment. We will update this story if he replies.