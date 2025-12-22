Texas Roadhouse customer sends back steak, calls it ‘disgusting’ and ‘raw.’ Then the servers take one look at it in the back

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

‘I may as well just be eating a live cow.’

Texas Roadhouse is known for a lot of things: Warm bread rolls, cactus blossom, and of course, freshly cut steaks. However, this customer is not a fan of her steak and claims her meat was “disgusting and raw.” What really happened?

TikTok creator @_lolkota, shows a plate being returned to the kitchen with a steak on it. In the video, @_lolkota shows a Texas Roadhouse employee holding onto the steak laughing. “Noah, what did they say?” asks @_lolkota.

Noah answers, “She said this is disgusting and raw.” The steak on the plate very obviously appears to be well-done, hence the joke.

The video has 187,900 likes and has 2,200,000 views.

How to Order the Perfect Steak

So what is the issue with the steak? Why did the customer send it back? Perhaps it wasn’t seasoned to her liking and the rarity was not to her preference. Although, it’s hard to imagine a steak cooked more than the one in the video. So how exactly do you measure the rarity of a steak?

The easiest way to assess how well or rare a steak is cooked is by its color. The more pink/red, the higher the amount of blood still in the meat and the more rare. The browner/paler it is, the more well or cooked it is. Another trick is the face touch trick.

According to Food 52, you can test the rarity of your steak by comparing its softness to different parts of your face. If a steak is cooked medium rare, it should be comparable to the plushness of your cheeks. If it’s cooked medium well, it can be compared to the firmness of your forehead. And if it’s medium, it should feel like your chin.

Viewers React to the Steak Temperature

“That’s like arguably overcooked for most,” said one commenter.

“Was she looking for this?” another viewer stated with a picture of coal attached implying it is already well done.

“If that’s raw I may as well just be eating a live cow,” joked another viewer.

All Hip Hop has reached out to @_lolkota for comment via TikTok message and comment and to Texas Roadhouse via email.